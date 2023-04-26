Rose Marie Harris, 82, of Montpelier (Chester Township, Wells County), passed away at 4:35 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1940, in Bluffton, to George & Nina Blair. Rose was a 1958 graduate of Chester Center. She married James W. “Jim” Harris on Friday, April 29, 1966 in the Baptist Church, Bluffton; Jim preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2019.

Rose faithfully attended The Church at McNatt for many years. She worked in the banking industry for 40 years, where she had multiple positions such as bookkeeping and teller. Rose enjoyed reading, flowers, going to her grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events, and especially spending quality time with her family.

She will be missed by her children, Gary L. Harris, Montpelier, Dana K. (Kevin) Rollins, Warren, and Scott A. (Angie) Harris, Poneto; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents George Elza and Nina Louise (Sliger) Blair; and husband James W. “Jim” Harris.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A funeral service will begin on Saturday at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Van Haften officiating. Following the service, Rose will be laid to rest beside her husband Jim, on their 57th wedding anniversary, in Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to, “A Few Good Men” at The Church at McNatt, 9183 W. 800 S-90, Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

