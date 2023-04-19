Jane A. Bradley, 76 of Berne, and a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at the Garden of the Chimes at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.