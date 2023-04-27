Glenna Cecile Cayot, 95, a resident of the Zanesville area, passed away at her home Sunday, April 23, 2023.

She was born Oct. 26, 1927. She was a graduate of Lafayette Central High School and then worked as a homemaker while helping to care for her family. She later worked at Cayot Plumbing and Heating.

Glenna was a lifetime member of the Zanesville Church of God and had many passions in life, including gardening, sewing and crafting, and playing games, especially playing Scrabble with her sisters.

Surviving her are her children, Ellen Decker of Bluffton, Les Cayot of Zanesville, Brad (Julie) Cayot of Zanesville, and Carol Love of Fremont; a stepdaughter, Sandra (John) Wright of Roanoke; a sister, Rosemary Kumfer of Ossian; three grandchildren, Jess (Nichole) Decker, Rachel (Cyril) Villarosa, and Paige Cayot; a stepgrandson, Daniel Wright; two great-grandchildren, Danny Decker and Alana Longardner; a stepdaughter-in-law, Lois Guerin of Van Buren; and many nieces and nephews that were special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruthford and Bertha (Vollmar) Smuts; her husbands, Eugene John Cayot and Dale E. Guerin; a daughter, Karen Cayot; two sons-in-law, Jim Love and Dan Decker; a stepson, Terry Guerin; and four sisters, Jeanette Oldfield, Gene Geringer, Barbara Peterson, and Sharon Chilcote.

A graveside service for Glenna will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Contributions in Glenna’s memory may be made to the Zanesville Church of God.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Cayot family.