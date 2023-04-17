Gene L. Pope, 90 of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 15, 2023, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Gene was born July 31, 1932 in Raub, N.D. to Fred T. and Vivian (Olson) Pope.

He taught at Jay County Schools for 50 years, the last two years, he taught special needs students. Even after he retired from teaching, he continued as a full-time substitute teacher. He also taught at the Kirkland Bible Institute. Gene was instrumental in setting up the Alternative School in Pennville. At a young age, Gene worked for the State Park CCC raising quail.

He was a longtime active member of the East 18th Street Wesleyan Church in Muncie, where he served as the music minister. He served on the board of All Tribes Missionary Council as was a huge part of the Athens Youth Camp. Since he started helping with the Youth Camp in 1971, he only missed the last 2 years of camp.

On Oct. 11, 1953, at Mulberry Street Wesleyan Church, Gene and Evelyn E. Sweeny were married. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn of Bluffton; two children, Twila (Ron) Dubbeld of Bluffton, and Allen (Beth) Pope of Indianapolis; along with 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister Violet Veasey, and a brother Richard (Linda) Pope, both of Markle.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Wayne Pope.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dennis Campbell and Pastor Paul Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made in Gene’s memory to All Tribes Missionary Council.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Pope family at www.thomarich.com.