Freda M. Lamott, 96, of Fort Wayne, and formerly a long-time resident of Wells County, died Monday morning, April 24, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Freda was born in Adams County on Feb. 23, 1927, to Calvin M. and Leah (Steffen) Rauch. She married Charles E. Lamott in Montpelier on Jan. 25, 1947. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1999.

Survivors include a son, Robert Lamott of Fort Wayne; a grandson; and two great-grandsons.

In addition to her husband and parents, Freda was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Lamott,; and five sisters, Geraldine Aschliman, Doris Jost, Garnett Martin, Evelyn Meyer, and Helen Rauch.

Private family graveside services will be held at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Todd Rupp officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.