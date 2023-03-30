Mary B. Hendricks, 77, of Bradenton Fla., and formerly of Ossian, passed away Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at her residence.

Mary was born in Bluffton on Sept. 7, 1946, to Eddie and Edna (Vaughn) Myers. She married Glen A. Hendricks in Fort Wayne on Aug. 13, 1966; he survives.

Mary was a 1964 graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed camping, traveling and taking cruises with her family.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two daughters, Kim (David) Schwalm and Kelly Hendricks, both of Florida; a brother, Dave (Pam) Myers of South Bend; along with four grandchildren, Cassandra, Logan, Austin and Gavin, and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Tahlia.

Mary was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Doug Barber will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

