Kenneth Murphy, 75, of Montpelier, died at his residence at 9:22 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Bluffton, to Henry and Verta Murphy. His parents preceded him in death. He married Anna K. Culbertson Sept. 2, 1967, in Pennville, Ind.; she preceded him in death. He later married Mary Doublin May 19, 2003, in Townsend, Tenn.; she survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Marilyn (Larry) Kelly of Bryant, Lesley (Kevin) Randall of Hartford City, and Allison (Douglas) Kelley of Bluffton; a stepdaughter, Stacy (Toby) Olsen of Royerton; five grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta (Ralph) Thiery of Lima, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis (Bobby Jack) Speece.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

