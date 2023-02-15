Joann A. Yeoman, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Feb. 13, 2023.

Joann was born on Sept. 22, 1931, to Anthony and Lottie (Parker) Grindle. She married Eugene “Gene” M. Yeoman in Rensselaer on Apr. 22, 1950; he survives.

Joann is also survived by two children, Michael (Angie) Yeoman and Dena (Bill) Byrd; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents, Joann was preceded in death by a grandchild, and two half-sisters, Dorothy Freeman and Erma Sharkey.

A private graveside service will be held at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville with Pastor Lyle Breeding officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.