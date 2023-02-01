Cory A. Colwell, 46, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1977, in Chardon, Ohio, to Allan and Christine (Sadowski) Colwell. Cory graduated from Bluffton High School in 1995 and obtained his A.S. degree from Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne. He was currently working at Absolute Machining LLC, and formerly worked at Dairy Farmers of America (Dean Foods) for 19 years. His career started at Andy’s Car Wash in Bluffton, followed by Kelly Automotive Group and Franklin Electric.

Cory had an endless love for sports, beginning with competitive bowling at age 5 and continuing in leagues throughout adulthood. Through his school years, his interests expanded into football, basketball and baseball. He was proudly devoted to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. As a young adult, Cory developed a passion for both golfing and watching NASCAR racing with family and friends. Family was truly important to Cory, and he would clear his schedule so that he could spend as much quality time with his nephews and niece as possible. As an organ donor, he will always be remembered as a hero to his family for such a selfless act of compassion.

On June 14, 2014, Cory and Alexa (Stinson) were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Alexa of Bluffton, his parents, Allan and Christine Colwell, and his in-laws, Keith and Ashley Stinson of Bluffton. Cory is also survived by his sister, Angela (Nathan) Ackman of Storrs, Conn., and his nephews, Roland and Theodore Ackman, and his niece, Blakely Harner, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cory is preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Eleanor Sadowski and George and Ethel Colwell.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Markle Church of Christ with Pastor Nathan Palmer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Feb. 5, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be made in Cory’s memory to American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Cory’s family at www.thomarich.com.