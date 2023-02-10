Betty A. Ellet, 94, of rural Markle, passed away at her residence on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023.

Betty had worked at Lincoln Life Insurance as an analyst for over 20 years. She was a 1946 graduate of East Union High school. She was member of the Union Church, and was involved in many areas of the church over the years.

Betty was a member of the Scatter 8’s Square Dance Club. She had volunteered for the Northern Wells Band Boosters and was the uniform mom. She also served with her husband for the Wells County 4-H Association. Betty loved going to the lake and going on boat rides, gardening and flowers.

Betty was born on July 3, 1928, in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Charles and Lallah (Laughlin) Dennis.

She was united in marriage to Ray E. Ellet on March 2, 1945, in Markle. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2009.

Survivors include two daughters; Charolett (Larry) Gehring of Craigville, and Becky (Jim) Beal of Huntington; a daughter in law, Linda Ellet of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Dee Ellet, Shanon Ellet, Trinity Ellet, Todd Gehring, Shawna Gehring, Jenny Oden, Sarah Spitzley, Rachel Stutzman, Emma Beal and Alina Bryan; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Phil Ellet and Dennis Ellet; two brothers, Chuck Dennis and Gerald Dennis; and two sisters, Dixie Harrell and Wilodene Dennis.

Visitation will be held on from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street in Markle.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will take place at the Union Cemetery in rural Huntington.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Union Church Camp Fund, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Betty’s on-line guest registry visit

www.myersfuneralhomes.com.