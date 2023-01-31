James R. “Jim” Royal, 81, of Bluffton passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 6:55 p.m. at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Jim was born on June 25, 1941, in Fowlerton, (Grant Co.) Ind. to Arthur and Alta (Rhodes) Royal. He married Bonnie S. James on Aug. 10, 1962, in Hartford City, Ind. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Fairmount High School. He worked at Franklin Electric for 35 years, retiring when the company was renamed to Bluffton Motorworks. Jim loved to ride motorcycles with his wife and buddies, and was a member of the riding club, “Friends on Wheels.” He was a member of the Bluffton Moose Lodge 242 and enjoyed playing euchre, bowling and loved watching and listening to his son’s bands over the years.

Loving survivors include his wife, Bonnie Royal of Bluffton, son, James Wade Royal of Bluffton, daughter, Kristie Darlene Royal of Arlington, Va., and grandson, Dwayne Royal of Bluffton.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kylene Sue Royal, sisters Helen (Oscar) Keith and Ruth (James) Baird, and brothers Derrill (Anna Bell) Royal, Merrill (Mary) Royal and John (Gwen) Royal.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, Ind. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, with Pastor Nate Morrow officiating. Visiting hours will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in rural Poneto.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Memorial donations can be made to The American Heart Association or to the Mission Program at Christian New Light Church, 1011 W. Washington St. in Bluffton.

