Cynthia Sue Moore, 61, of Berne, died at her home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023.

Cindy was born Feb. 15, 1961, in Decatur, to Amos B. Schwartz and Fannie Schwartz. She married Steve Moore Dec. 2, 2005, in Berne. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are her children, Stephanie (Karl) Marcum of Coatesville, Gwendolyn Duncan of Marquand, Mo., Marvin (Monica) Manley of Bluffton, Tara Feagler of Fort Wayne, Darrell (Trista) Seyler of Berne, Joseph (Priscilla) Seyler of Dallas, Texas, Cassandra Paige Seyler of Clarksville Tenn., and Emily (Nick) Kaeser of Berne; 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Gary) Liechty of Berne and Teresa (Todd) Moser of Fort Wayne; and andfour brothers, Marvin (Linda) Schwartz, Kenneth (Lindsey) Schwartz, and Mike (Dayon) Schwartz, all of Geneva, and Theodore Tobias Schwartz of Carlisle, Ind.; three stepsiblings, Craig Peters of Lynden, Wash., and Scott (Jenny) Peters and Erin (Jamie) Macy, both of Geneva; and her stepmother, Neva Schwartz of Geneva.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the First Missionary Church, 950 U.S. Hwy 27 in Berne. Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church, starting at 9 a.m.

The Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva is in charge of arrangements.