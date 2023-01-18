Alice Jane Nash, 87 of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023 at Ossian Health & Rehab.

Alice was born on Aug. 3, 1935 in Delaware County, Ind. to Donald & Margaret (Benadum) Finley.

She graduated in 1953 from Albany High School. Alice lived in Wells County since 1955. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bluffton.

On Aug. 1, 1955, Alice and Wilmer “Bud” Nash were married in Angola. They shared 59 years together before his passing on Sept. 29, 2014.

Survivors include a son, Robert “Bruce” Nash of Bluffton; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bud; her daughter, Rachel Lynn Therrien; her son, Donald Harold Nash; a granddaughter, Stephanie Jane Therrien Pratt; and her sister, Carol Shirk.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Kingdom Hall, 2803 North Main Street, Bluffton, Indiana.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler Family ~ Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.