By HOLLY GASKILL

During their last meeting of 2023, the outgoing council members Chuck King and Jim Oswalt were presented plaques by Council President Steve Huggins to honor their service and leadership. (Photos by Holly Gaskill)

During the county’s final meetings of 2022, Highway Supervisor Shawn Bonar reiterated a present theme of the year — the department’s need to offer competitive wages.

Bonar noted his department had retained a budget surplus of $760,000 for 2022 from operating conservatively. Assuming this surplus would exist in the coming year, Bonar asked that the county consider using part of it for employee raises.

Since Bonar took over leadership last year, eight employees have left the department. Six employees cited more competitive rates elsewhere, two of which had been employed less than a year. The final two employees retired.

Moving forward, Bonar and County Engineer Nate Rumschlag worry more employees are likely to leave and the department will not be able to fill these positions or future vacancies. Of the 19 equipment-certified employees remaining, six are eligible for retirement by spring and 14 are fully invested in their pensions, meaning they could move from to another county without penalty.

Specifically, Bonar and County Engineer Nate Rumschlag cited competition with neighboring Huntington and Jay counties, which have enacted raises to fill their own vacant positions. While Wells County employees will see a 7 percent raise in 2023, the Highway Department rate in Huntington will still average $2 more hourly.

And, although both the Wells County commissioners and council agreed that staffing for the department is an issue, members took varying positions for its solution.

The county commissioners unanimously agreed the situation needed action and recommended Bonar bring the recent updates to the County Council later that week. Ultimately, the council is responsible for creating the county budget.

“There’s no doubt we’re in competition (with neighboring counties),” said Commissioner President Michael Vanover. “And if someone’s going to bail us out, it’s us.”

Approaching the council, responses were more mixed.

The council members unanimously agreed staffing is an issue, and not just one the highway department has seen. However, council members disagreed on whether increased compensation was the answer.

Council President Steve Huggins noted that while neighboring counties’ rates have risen, their positions will eventually fill, and they will no longer pose a threat. He also cited the construction of a new highway garage as a morale booster for the staff.

Council Member Vicki Andrews echoed this sentiment, noting that of the six employees who had left for higher compensation, only one had been to Huntington.

“I personally don’t think we need to panic and match Huntington County straight-up, because there are other factors, but I do think it makes sense to get a bit closer (in compensation),” Huggins said.

Council Member Chuck King, on the other hand, said the council had been discussing this as an issue predating neighboring county raises or Bonar’s leadership.

In response, Rumsclag said that while morale and equipment play a role, they don’t hold the same weight. He noted additional issues with Ordinance No. 85-2, which states employees with less than one year of service will begin at a rate of $500 less than the position’s base pay. Rumshlag said this has penalized new employees rather than rewarding longevity of service.

Andrews, referencing her own experience working at the courthouse, said this rule seemed fair when she had been a new employee because she did not have as much experience.

“Sometimes we talk so negatively about things — what about the positives?” Andrews said. “We have a lot of holidays, and there’s a lot of other positive things that I think we could bring to our employees.”

Bonar said that wasn’t necessarily true, considering the immediate circumstances of the department dealing with winter weather on a holiday weekend.

“I’m not being critical of you as managers,” said Council Member Scott Elzey. “I’m saying you guys can make a difference to the employees — and I’m not saying you don’t — I’m just saying that across the board there’s got to be a difference maker. Vicki touched on some being holidays and work environment and so forth, but the biggest thing is employee satisfaction.”

“I agree,” Bonar said. “And I think upper management plays a role as well.”

Ultimately, the county council agreed to table the discussion and revisit it in January.

In the meantime, they unanimously agreed to use $398,000 of the department’s 2022 surplus toward the purchase of a chip spreader, used for chip sealing roads. On average, the county chip seals between 75-80 miles a year.

The county’s current chip spread is 21 years old and requires over $50,000 in repairs. Bonar located this new machine at a projected $35,000 savings and avoiding one-year ordering delays. The current chip spreader will likely go to auction because it was determined to be in too much disrepair for trade-in.

Lastly, to close the meeting the county council recognized the service of outgoing council members Jim Oswalt and King. Oswalt has served since 1999 and will be succeeded by Brian Lambert; King has served since 2015 and will be succeeded by Brandon Harnish.

holly@news-banner.com