Bruce Murray, 69, a resident of rural Pennville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at his home.

Bruce was born Jan. 16, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Dwight and Doris (Heckley) Murray. He graduated from Portland High School in 1971 and was a life long farmer in Pennville. He also worked at First Fleet in Bluffton.

Bruce married Sherry Mills Dec. 4, 1982; she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Chris Murray, Muncie and Doug (Lisa) Murray of rural Pennville; a sister, Janet Ramseyer, of the Southern Wells area; and two grandsons, Tyler and Carson Murray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Doris Murray; and a brother, Max Murray.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.

Memorials may be directed towards the Pennville Community Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.