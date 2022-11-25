Thomas A. Michael, 78, of rural Bryant, Ind., a former Wells County resident, died at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Albany Health Care facility in Albany, Ind.

He was born April 6, 1944, in Blackford County. He married Connie B. Paxson Sept. 14, 1963, at the Gilead Church in Balbec.

Survivors include five sons, Tommy A. Michael of College Grove, Tenn., Brian F. Michael of Geneva, Greg D. (Marcia) Michael of Pennville, Gary L. (Suranna) Michael of Bluffton, and Steven C. Michael of Portland; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Bill) Smith of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Fay Michael; his mother, G. Irene Knox Lines; his stepfather, Virgil Lines; his wife, Connie B. Paxson Michael; a sister, Sue Hollar; and a brother, Billy Michael.

Calling will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

