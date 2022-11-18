Richard R. Penrod, 68, of Bluffton passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born on August 15, 1954, in Fort Wayne to Wayne E. & Patricia “Patti” Ann (Safewright) Penrod. He graduated from Southern Well High School with the class of 1972 and served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired from Buckhorn Industries in Bluffton.

He was an energetic self-reliant, enjoyed traveling and was very sharp-witted. He could be impatient but always gave of himself and his time. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. In his retirement, he was always building something and enjoyed spending time outdoors and looked forward to spending time around the campfire every evening and riding his motorcycle.

On June 11, 2005, Richard and Stacy R. (Heyerly) were married.

Survivors include his wife Stacy of Bluffton; his father Wayne E. Penrod of Poneto; two daughters: Jessica and Erika; grandchildren, all of Florida, and a brother-in-law, Kevin Ivins.

He is preceded in death by his mother Patti and a sister, Lavon D. Ivins.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.