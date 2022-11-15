TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-22-0016-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $95,486.53

Cause Number: 90D01-2203-MF-000007

Plaintiff: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Defendant: Cynthia Sumwalt, AKA Cynthia S. White, William J. White, as Vendee, The United States of America, Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Rose Ann Hinesley and Steven L. Hinesley

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Township, Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at a P.K. nail at the intersection of the centerline of the Hoosier Highway with the centerline of Spring Street; thence easterly, 295.05 feet along the centerline of said Spring Street to a P.K. nail at the northwest corner of a 1.02 acre tract described in Deed Record 133, Page 403; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 27’ 18” 251.68 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at the southwest corner of said 1.02 acre tract; thence easterly, deflecting left 90 degrees 20’ 09” 167.00 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at a southeast corner of said 1.02 acre tract which shall be the place of beginning; thence northerly, deflecting left 92 degrees 08’ 00” 86.08 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake at a corner of said 1.02 acre tract; thence easterly, deflecting right 92 degrees 01’ 45” 145.28 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake on the east line of the 0.64 acre tract described in Record 133, Page 805; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 14’ 26” 86.28 feet along said east line to a 5/8” rebar stake on the easterly extension of the south line of said 1.02 acre tract; and thence westerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 51’ 49” 141.87 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.28 acres.

Also

Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4 and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, all in Township 26 North, Range 12 East, Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at a PK nail at the intersection of the centerline of Hoosier Highway and the centerline of Spring Street; thence easterly, 475.05 feet along the centerline of said Spring Street to a PK nail, which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing easterly, 128.00 feet along said centerline to a PK nail at the northeast corner of a tract described in Deed Record 125, Page 69; thence southerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 15’ 29” 166.00 feet along the east line of a tract described in Deed Record 125, Page 69, to a 5/8” rebar stake; thence westerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 45’ 34” 123.90 feet to a 5/8” rebar stake; and thence northerly, deflecting right 88 degrees 49’ 36” 166.00 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.48 acres.

Commonly Known as: 802 WEST SPRING STREET, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-08-09-200-033.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from the original sale). This will allow compliance with the Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824.3426

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 802 West Spring Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Property tax ID: 90-08-09-200-033.000-004

Attorney: Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm: Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: (614) 220-5611

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

nb 11/1, 11/8, 11/15

