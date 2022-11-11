STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2022 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2210-PL-000028

SOPHIE LEASING, L.L.C., )

PLAINTIFF )

JACOB GARDENHOUR AND )

MARTHA A. GARDENHOUR, )

DECEASED; ELZY BRICKLEY )

AND VICTORIA BRICKLEY, )

DECEASED; WASHINGTON )

BAKER AND CATHERINE )

BAKER, DECEASED; SARAH )

BLACK, DECEASED; JOHN W. )

BLACK AND MARGARET )

BLACK, DECEASED; ISAAC )

BLACK AND JAMAH BLACK, )

DECEASED; JAMES L. )

CONKLIN AND MARGARET )

CONKLIN, DECEASED )

GEORGE W. BLACK AND )

LAUREN E. BLACK, )

DECEASED; RICHARD W. )

REDDING AND MARY A. )

REDDING, DECEASED; )

ABRAHAM WOODWORD AND )

MARY WOODWARD, )

DECEASED; AND THE )

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, )

WIDOW OR WIDOWER, )

AND/OR THE UNKNOWN )

CHILDREN, DESCENDANTS, )

HEIRS, REPRESENTATIVES, )

DEVISEES, LEGATEES, )

EXECUTORS OF THE LAST )

WILL AND TESTAMENT, )

ADMINISTRATORS OF THE )

ESTATE, TRUSTEES, )

RECEIVERS, CREDITORS, )

LESSEES, SUCCESSORS IN )

INTEREST AND ASSIGNS OF )

EACH OF THE ABOVE NAMED )

AND OTHERWISE )

DESCRIBED DEFENDANTS, )

AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING )

FROM, THROUGH OR UNDER )

THEM OR ANYONE OF THEM, )

THE NAMES OF ALL OF WHOM )

ARE UNKNOWN TO THE )

PLAINTIFF, AND THE TOWN )

OF UNIONDALE, )

ALL DEFENDANTS )

TO: Jacob Gardenhour et al, excluding the Town of Uniondale.

You have been sued by the person named “Plaintiff”, in the court stated above, and your whereabouts is unknown.

The nature of the suit against you is stated in the Complaint which is available from the Clerk’s office. The Complaint states the demand which the plaintiff has made and wants from you. In summary, the relief sought in the Complaint is to quiet title to a portion of the former Erie-Lackawanna Railway Company right of way which is within the Town of Uniondale and adjacent to real property owned by the Plaintiff.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within Thirty (30) days commencing the day after the third publication of this Summons, or judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

PRAECIPE DESIGNATING MANNER OF SERVICE

The following manner of service of Summons is hereby designated: PUBLICATION

Date: October 31, 2022

Anthony O. Crowell,

Atty. No. 4255-49

Attorney for Plaintiff

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-9377

Fax (260) 824-9675

Crowell@gordonlegal.net

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Of Wells County, Indiana

nb 11/4, 11/11, 11/18

hspaxlp