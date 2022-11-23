James “Jim” A. Somers, 80 of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 18, 2022, at Ossian Health and Rehab Center and was reunited with the love of his life, Shirley.

Jim was born on June 6, 1942, in Bluffton to Darrell John and Naomi Agnes (DeBolt) Somers. A lifelong resident of Bluffton and a 1960 graduate of Bluffton High School, Jim worked at Navistar in Fort Wayne for 35 years, and at the Wells County Courthouse for 10 years, retiring in 1996. A member of the American Legion Sal Post #111, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and hunting Indiana artifacts.

On July 21, 1973, Jim and Shirley A. Miller were married in Bluffton. They shared 43 years together before she preceded him in death on March 11, 2016.

Jim and Shirley raised four children. They are survived by their daughter and caretaker, Lisa Satterfield-Jack, daughter Lynne Satterfield, two sons, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Somers of Springfield, Ohio, and a sister, Jacqueline Craven of Downers Grove, Ill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Rita Stark, and brothers, David, Don and Richard Somers.

No services will take place at this time. Jim was laid to rest next to his beloved wife Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials may be made to Community Care of Northeast Indiana that will benefit Grace and Mercy Transitional Housing and Community Thrift Ministry.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.