Doris L. Wolf, 90, of rural Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Doris was born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Wells County, to George H. and Violet C. (Ruse) Noonan Sr. She married Waldo W. Wolf in Bluffton on Nov. 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2020.

She retired from the Wells County Public Library as a librarian in 1994 after 25 years, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking for her family, — especially baking pies — knitting, playing Scrabble and Euchre, and camping trips with her family. She was a devoted mother and Christian.

Doris is survived by two daughters: Louise (Ken) Miller of Bluffton and Paula (Steve) Wolf-Farnam of Kempton, Ind.; a brother, Don (Jean) Noonan of Victoria, Texas; five grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Falk, Dustin Miller, Jeff Duerstock, Gandalf (Anna) Farnam, Jena (Jason) Eichler and Jesika (Cody) Sherrill; 13 great-grandchildren, Naomi, Hadassah and Magdalene Falk, Lydia, Elanor and Kati Rose, Sam and Sara Farnam, Otto and Abigail Farnem, Ottoand Eve Eichler, and Waylyn and Braylyn Sherrill.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Noonan Jr., and one sister, Phrena Pearson.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Missionary Church children’s ministry or Wells County Friends of The Shelter.

