Dennis J. Kammerer, 70, of Zanesville, died Saturday evening, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Winsted, Conn., to Joseph Kammerer and Frances Chaplen Kammerer. His mother survives in Enfield, Conn. He married Joyce A. Sampson April 4, 2000. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Dennis J. Kammerer Jr. (Katherine Thompson) of Broomfield, Colo.; a daughter, Desaree (Andrew) Bristow of Ossian; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; two brothers, Neal (Patty) Kammerer of Enfield, Conn., and Brian (Mary) Kammerer of San Diego, Calif.; and a sister, Joanne (Paul) Deschamps of Wickenburg, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Gerald Kammerer; and a sister, Virginia Ellen Kammerer.

There will be no public visitation or services at this time.

The Myers Funeral Home in Markle is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.myersfuneralhomes.com