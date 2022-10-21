David Lynn Caley passed unexpectedly at 4:29 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022, in Parkview Regional Medical Center surrounded by those that loved him.

David was born May 29, 1952, to Maurice Dean Caley and Nyda Jean (Caley) Scholstrate in FortWayne.

He was received in death by Christ three short days after his daughter Courtney. He was also preceded in death by his parents. David leaves behind his loving wife Jean of 47 years.

The family will honor and celebrate David’s life in a combined memorial with his daughter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at The Garden-Veranda Room, 3308 N Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in David’s name to the American Heart Association.