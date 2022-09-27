Home News Police Notebook: 09-27-2022 Police Notebook: 09-27-2022 September 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Former Indiana Rep. Souder dead after cancer battle RSS Fairy gardens under construction News Area Things to See and Do: 09-27-2022