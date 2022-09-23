Mr. Joseph A. LaMar, 85 of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Connersville, Ind., to Dean C. and Mary J. Glaub LaMar. Joe graduated from Springfield High School in Franklin County in 1955. Following graduation, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was on active duty for two years, receiving multiple service medals. He then joined the Army Reserves, retiring after 20 years of service.

Joe moved to Wells County in 1960. He was a tool grinder at Hower Tool for 25 years, retiring in 1999. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 111, and Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145.

On April 13, 1973, in Bluffton, Joe and Marjorie Biddle were married. They shared 48 years of marriage until her passing on July 1, 2021.

Survivors include their children, Jennifer L. LaMar of Ligonier, Michael J. (Stacy) LaMar of Middletown, Matthew J. (Patricia) LaMar of Fort Wayne, and Rebecca S. (Sam) Ringger, David M. Liddy and Terry L. (Pam) Liddy, all of Bluffton, along with 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Wehr of Connersville,

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marjorie; and two sisters, Barbara Smith and Deanna Beach.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Steve Bard officiating. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service that will be conducted as part of the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.

The family prefers that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church in Joe’s memory instead of flower arrangements.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com