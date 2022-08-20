Larry G. Jenks, 78, of Markle, died at his residence Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, 2022.

He was born Oct. 13, 1943 in Huntington, to Fred Jenks and Jane Knight Jenks. He married Brenda Tackett Feb. 16, 2013; she survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Brian Jenks of Fort Wayne, Christopher Jenks of Indianapolis, and Tristin (Amanda) Tackett of Huntington; a daughter, Tina (William) Hockenberry of Huntington; four grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mark (Susan) Jenks of Huntington.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vicki Jenks; his parents; a sister, Karin Jenks; and a brother, Wayne Jenks.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Huntington chapel of the Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St. in Huntington. Services will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The CDC’s and Indiana’s health guidelines will be observed.

Online condolences: www.myersfuneralhomes.com