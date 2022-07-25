Ruby A. Stidham, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at the Ossian Health and Rehab Center.

She was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Bluffton, to Ralph Rothgeb and Dorothy Reed Pence. Ruby graduated from P.A. Allen High School in Bluffton.

She worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 34 years. After retirement from Franklin, Ruby enjoyed worked for 21 years at the Handi-Spot in Bluffton, where she enjoyed visiting with all the customers. Ruby loved to work and retired from her retirement job at the age of 81.

Ruby was a member of the American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary, where she was recently awarded her lifetime membership, and was a member of Business Professional Women. She was very active in the Bluffton Women’s Bowling League.

On Nov. 19, 1955, in Bluffton, Ruby and Allen Stidham were married. They shared 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death March 29, 2012.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Jeff) Pond, Kimberly Ameter, Sandra (Tim) Simpson, Cynthia (Chuck) Petty, and Douglas Stidham, all of Bluffton; her beloved grandchildren, Chris Wolf, Adam Meade, Caleb Sain, Shara Sain, Samantha Zoll, Emilee Price, Joel Ayers, Alexandra Copeland, Schyler Petty, Brodie Petty, Luke Petty, Neil Simpson, Wes Simpson, Tanner Simpson, and Logan Simpson; and 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Joyce Huss of Bluffton.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; and a brother, Richard “Rocky” Rothgeb.

Friends are invited to visit with Ruby’s family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the funeral home, with additional calling for one hour prior to the service. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Ruby’s family at www.thomarich.com