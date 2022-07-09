Nancy Kay Decker Staggs, 60, died July 2, 2022, at her home in Granbury, Texas. She had been in failing health for about four months.

She was born Dec. 6. 1961, in Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ron and Carol Decker. Her father preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Decker.

Survivors include her children, Travis Staggs of Granbury, Tyler (Kayla) Staggs of the Fort Worth area, and Jessica (Tanner) Hooper of Renton, Wash.; five grandchildren; her brother, Mike (Sherry) Decker of Fort Wayne; her mother, Carol Decker of Florida; and her stepmother, Jane Decker of Bluffton

Memorial services will be held July 30 at the Martin’s Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas.