Marianne L. Billings, 75, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home in Ossian.

Marianne was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Los Angeles, to Hughes Andrew and Mary Jane Dickson Aldridge. Her parents preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband, William; her children, Jessica (Bill) Krause and Stan (Meaghan) Jarosz; and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jane (Dana) Dubek, and brothers David (Sarah) Aldridge and Brian (Donna) Aldridge.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 30, at the Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with calling one hour prior to the service.

