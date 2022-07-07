Christopher D. Williams, 63, of Montpelier, Ind., died on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on July 10, 1958, in Marion.

He is survived by his children Christopher (Cynthia) Williams Jr. of Muncie, Jacob Williams of Tampa, Fla., Brittany (Joshua) Fear of McCordsville; father Jerry Williams of Montpelier; brothers Jerry (Sue) Williams of Burlington, Wisc. and Timothy (Robin) Williams of Hartford City; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joan (Wagoner) Williams.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier, Ind.

Interment will be at Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.

