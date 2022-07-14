Cathy A. Manson, 72, of Noblesville, Ind. and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 9, 2022.

She was born on March 25, 1950, in Marion to Charles H. and Helen “Peggy” (Riley) Gardner. She married Daniel E. Manson on June 24, 1972.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert “Bob” Gardner.

Survivors include her husband; daughters Laura (Matthew) Justice and Melissa (Todd) Davis of Fishers; six grandchildren; and sister Diane (Hugh) Salmons of Kansas City, Mo.

A memorial service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 at the Van Buren United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 105 S. 2nd Street. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 16 at the fellowship hall with the Rev. John Parks officiating. Viewing will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow in the Matthews IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, 46240.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferguson and Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren, Ind. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting

