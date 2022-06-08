Marilyn J. Creason, 88, of South Bend, Ind. (formerly of Bluffton, Ind.) passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at Hamilton Communities in New Carlisle, Ind.

Marilyn spent most of her adult life in Bluffton, Ind., where she was a medical technologist for 32 years at Caylor-Nickel Medical Center. She retired as director of laboratories in 1998. She worked closely with her husband at the Caylor-Nickel Research Foundation and had several papers published in scientific journals, such as Laboratory Medicine magazine.

She was extremely active in civic affairs, serving as a board member, grants chairperson and president of the Wells County Foundation from 1986-1996. She also served as president of the Bluffton Park Board.

A public graveside service for Marilyn will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Father William Sullivan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Paul L. and Marilyn Todd Creason Fund at the Wells County Foundation, 222 W. Market St., Bluffton, Ind. 46714. This fund is being established for beautification projects at public buildings in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete life tribute obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com