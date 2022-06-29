Jerry L. Brickley, 77, of Churubusco and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon at his home.

Jerry was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Bluffton to Herbert W. & Gladys M. (Rohrbaugh) Brickley. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a foreman for Fisher Body at General Motors.

On Oct. 1, 1965, Jerry and Patricia “Pat” L. Lang were married in Zanesville. They shared 56 years of marriage until her passing on Dec. 7, 2021.

Survivors include four daughters; Kelly A. (Mark) Anderson, Kami A. (Brian) Kable, Kara A. (Steve) Ackley and Kyan A. Brickley and eight grandchildren; Kain B. Anderson, Christian L. Anderson, Blade K. (Annie) Kable, Cole S. Ackley, Devon M. Coffield, Logan M. Ackley, Stone L. Kable and Kaden P. Ackley. He is also survived by his sisters; Alice Jacobs, Freda M. Key, Dixie L. (Hank) Osborn, Beatrice Huffman and Dorothy A. Gore.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pat, and eight brother and three sisters.

A Memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Chaplin Denise Schwaberow officiating. Calling will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church.

Burial will take place a Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.