Jennifer McElveen-Roberts, 48, of Montpelier, died Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022, in Montpelier.

She was born Aug. 11, 1973, in Wells County, to Bruce and Aletha Lafollette Murrell.

Loving survivors include her mother, Aletha Lafollette of Montpelier; her father, Bruce Murrell of Hartford City; two daughters, Victoria L. (Kevin) McElveen-Leach of Wabash and Cameron J. Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas; a son, Christian (Stephanie) McElveen of Wabash; a granddaughter; and siblings Steven W. Lafollette of Wabash, Rod A. (Stacy) Edgell of Columbia City, Tisha (Chris) Reidy of Monticello, and Travis (Tori) Murrell of Wawaka.

Calling will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

