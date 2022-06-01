Jeffrey J. Reeves, 61, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, May 27, 2022.

Born March 31, 1961 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Herbert D. Reeves and Carolyn Sue Reeves. Jeff was a 1980 graduate of Norwell High School and attended one year at Ivy Tech Community College. Jeff had several jobs over the years and developed many friendships. He worked at Taco Bell, Dollar General, Lucky Steer, apple picking at Springer’s orchard, and had a paper route for many years.

Jeff loved walking around his neighborhood. He would stop in at different places just to say hi and converse about his plans for the day. He had a memory “like an elephant.” If you needed someone’s name, a number, or a date from years ago, Jeff was your go-to. He remembered everything back to his childhood.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Bluffton. He recently finished his three years as trustee and had been elected as a prelate on May 1, 2022. This is something he was very proud of. He enjoyed playing pool at the Moose. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Bluffton where he enjoyed playing in the euchre tournaments. Jeff had a heart of gold, never hesitating to help people out; and because he was a big kid at heart, his nieces and nephews adored him. He loved to read mystery novels, watch the Andy Griffith Show, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. He was a huge Purdue and Alabama fan. Jeff loved his cat Beavis. He was his best bud and beloved companion. They had a very special bond. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton where he served as an usher.

Jeff will be forever remembered by his father, Herbert Reeves and stepmom, Sharon Reeves; sisters, Pam Wolf and husband Wendell, Sheri Tucker and husband Todd, Lynette Treace and husband Steve; nieces and nephews, Mikeal Wolf (Stephanie), Robert Wolf (Jeff Russ), Jennifer Baker (Dominique), Jessica Palumbo (Eric), Kaitlynne Sherman (Dylan), Landon Reeves (Alexis), Dallas Reeves (Courtney), Chloe Treace, Emma Treace; great-nieces and nephews, Alesia, Ava, Kayden, Jamison, Emerson, Myla, Macy, Ben, Sophia, Gianni, Nova, Weston, Lyllian, Keana, Remington, Emersyn, Titus, Charlie, and Oliver.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, , at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian. Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

