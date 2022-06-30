Hazel L. Cline, 94, of rural Montpelier, died at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born June 25, 1928, in New Castle. She married Albert Cline in 1970 in Swayzee.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Sue Cooley Hammack of Tell City, Ind., and Janet Elizabeth Cooley (Stephen) Jackson of Highland Heights, Ky.; two sons, Steven Harrison (Tina) Cooley of Hartford City and Daniel Charles (Cindy) Cooley of Naples, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elizabeth M. Mastin of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Cline; her father, Joseph Wilkinson; and her mother, Bina Kirby Wilkinson.

Calling will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate Hazel’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the South Mound Cemetery in New Castle.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

