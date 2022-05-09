Janis E. Elliott, 76, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jan was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Bluffton, to John J. and Evangeline E. Platt Allison. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Tom L. Elliott April 6, 1968, in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death Dec. 20, 1995.

Janis was a 1964 graduate of Bluffton High School and also attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. Jan owned and operated her own daycare for 20 years, served as the Caylor-Nickel Clinic switchboard operator, and worked in the office at Franklin Electric.

Jan was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton where she sang in the choir. In her spare time, Jan enjoyed sewing, tending to her flowers, baking and cooking for her family “and others,” and most of all, she “was so proud of her grandkids and loved being able to attend their various sporting events and other activities.”

Jan is survived by two children, Tom (Rachael) Elliott of Fort Wayne and Stephanie (Tad) Baumgartner of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Thomas and Jordan Elliott, Samuel, and Jude and Andy Baumgartner; and a sister; Nancy (John) Osborn of Muncie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jan was preceded in death by two brothers, David Lloyd Allison and John Fred Allison.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124 in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the First Church of Christ, 909 W. Spring St. in Bluffton, with additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Brandon Kelley will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

