I. “Lucille” Beavans, 95, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren, a former resident of Wells County, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, formerly the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in in Fort Wayne.

She was born Wednesday, May 19, 1926, in Blackford County, to Jess and Mabel Smoot Beymer. She married Robert Andrew Beavans Saturday, Nov. 2, 1946, in Upland, Ind.; her husband passed away Nov. 21, 2019.

Lucille was a 1944 graduate of Jackson Center High School in Wells County. Over the years she faithfully attended the Uniondale United Methodist Church. She was a leader of the Home Extension Club in Lancaster Township of Wells County and the Farm Bureau Women’s Club. Lucille enjoyed country life, living on the farm alongside her husband and raising her family. She loved to cook and in her free time enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Loving survivors include her daughters Dianna (Loren) Folk of Roanoke, Connie (Richard) Clark of Ossian, and Carolyn (David) Cossairt of Huntington; six grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; a sister, Janet Beavans of Warren; and a sister-in-law, Becky Shovlin of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Betty Robinson and Jeanette Barsha; and a brother, Richard “Dick” Beymer.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. A service to celebrate Lucille’s life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will follow next to her husband in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials are to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814, and/or Wells County 4-H, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com