Duane Alan White, 65, of Bluffton, peacefully transitioned from his temporary earthly home on Friday, May 6, 2022, after fighting a lengthy battle with cancer, to enjoy his eternal home in Heaven. II Timothy 4:7 says, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

He was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Bluffton, to Duane and Camille Meadows White. He was a 1974 graduate of Bluffton High School and a 1995 graduate of Penn State University. Duane worked for more than 30 years as a traveling, structural ironworker.

Duane enjoyed working on cars, camping, spending time outdoors, and sharing time and special events with his family and friends. He really enjoyed his work, although it often was very dangerous.

In 1983, Duane married Tammy Shaw. She preceded him in death in 1986. He was also preceded in death by his father, Duane Arnold White.

Survivors include his loving mother and step-father, Neal and Camille Geisman; his stepmother, Diane White; four siblings, Brenda (Doug) Rogers, Kenny (Laurie) White, Pam (Gary) Dice, and Kevin (Charlene) White; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Duane’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday until the start of the service. The service will be conducted by Duane’s brother-in-law, Pastor Doug Rogers of Berean Baptist Church in Adrian, Mich. Internment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emma J. Liddy, in care of her parents, Travis and Allison Liddy. Emma is Duane’s 6-year-old great-niece who has battled cancer for the past two years and who will be having a major cancer surgery this Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the White family at www.thomarich.com