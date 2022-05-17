Charles A. “Charlie” Pearson, 74, of Bluffton, died Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Charles was born June 11, 1947, in Bruce, Miss., to William J. Pearson Jr. and Sylvia Juanice Martin Pearson. Both parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by three sons, Dennis “Dee” (Mia) Ellet II of Peru, Shanon (Holly) Ellet of Markle, and Trinity (Cecelia) Ellet of Bluffton; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Brenda Carol of Alabama.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Union Cemetery, 3688E-400N in Huntington County. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and American Legion Post 111.

