Wells Superior Court

Criminal Cases

Zachary Patrick Lee, 29, Connersville, pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement by use of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sentenced to 547 days in prison on the Level 6 felony, and one year in the Wells County Jail on the Class A misdemeanor. The terms of the sentences are to be served concurrently. However the sentences are to be served consecutively with any sentence meted in Rush County Superior Court for violating probation from a June 16, 2018, conviction for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

Credited for 206 days spent in confinement awaiting disposition of his case.

Ordered to pay $185.50 in court costs.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in his body, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed.

While patrolling South Main Street Jan. 8, a Wells County sheriff’s deputy spotted a 2002 Lincoln Navigator sport utility vehicle weaving within its lane. The vehicle was also traveling slower than the posted speed limit. The deputy performed a records check on the license plate of the vehicle and discovered that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.

The deputy tried pulling the vehicle over on Ind. 1 south of Bluffton. It initially appeared as if it would pull over, continued onward, and then finally pulled over. The deputy spoke with the driver, who turned out to not be the registered owner but was Lee instead.

Lee reportedly informed the deputy he believed he might have an active warrant for his arrest. Lee then allegedly sped away from the traffic stop. The sheriff’s deputy gave chase and was quickly joined by other deputies and Bluffton police officers. Lee then turned east onto 450S and started driving across a frozen field in an apparent attempt to elude capture.

Lee was unaware that an open ditch cut across the field and he drove the Navigator down the 10-foot-deep slope into the Boyer Ditch.

Deputies and officers ordered Lee to exit the vehicle, however he instead reportedly tried to back the vehicle up the steep bank, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

He eventually surrendered without further incident after he was threatened with the deployment of the Bluffton Police Department’s K-9 officer.

———

Petition for expungement and to seal criminal records filed by Timothy Eugene Stotlar, 61, Bluffton.

———

Probation transferred from Blackford County to Wells County for Yull T. Bailey Jr., 41, Bluffton, sentenced for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The duration of his probation is through Sept. 28, 2022.

Ordered to report to a substance abuse counseling program, perform 20 hours of community service, and pay fees.

Infractions

Clint Reynolds, 41, Keystone; driving while suspended, Jefferson Street north of Mill Street, Ossian.

Andrew Vibbert, 17, Ossian; operating a motor vehicle without insurance and no valid driver’s license in his possession, 150E at 900N.

David R. Stults, 28, Huntington; operating a motor vehicle without insurance and no valid driver’s license in his possession.

Kendall Gomaras, 39, Bluffton; no valid driver’s license in her possession, Main Street at Sutton Circle.

Judgment of $150 entered against Shakisha M. Ford, 31, Bluffton, cited for driving while suspended.

Complaint for payment of $8,850.39 filed by Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, Ohio, against Tracy A. Tilley, Ossian.

Civil Cases

Petition for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to issue a title of a 2011 Polaris Ranger filed by Leon Werling, rural Ossian.

Petition for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to issue a replacement vehicle title for a 2008 Dodge Charger filed by Karen Flowers, Bluffton.

Complaints for payment filed by AAA Acceptance Corp., Fort Wayne, against: Robert Steepleton, Ossian, $1,200.83; Edie Stewart, Fort Wayne, $721.83; Sheri Wannemacher, Willshire, Ohio, $1,980.83; Richard Reef, rural Bryant, $2,753.83; Samantha Steinhausen-White, Yoder, $1,503.83; Shane Meyer-Keller, rural Craigville, $1,167.83; Chantana Chipman, Bluffton, $2,056.83; and Kristen Daniels, Pennville, $643.83.

Petition for dissolution filed in the marriage of Michael B. Thomas, Fort Wayne, and Pamela Davis-Laguna, Fort Wayne.

Complaint for possession and for non-payment of rent totaling $4,215 filed by Peggy Fields, Huntington, against Anthony J. and Elizabeth Fields, Markle.

Petition for dissolution filed in the marriage of Candida Ashley, Liberty Center, and Andy Ashley, whose address is listed as the Wells County Jail.

Complaint for payment of $114.22 filed by Nicolet Counseling, Fort Wayne, against Scott Horne, Ossian.

Complaints for payment filed by Kapp’s Green Lawn, Fort Wayne, against Jeff Hudson, Ossian, $222.08; Heath Rosswurm, Bluffton, $219.21.

Wells Circuit Court

Civil Cases

Complaint for payment of $2,963.27 filed by First Merchants Bank, Indianapolis, against Troy Snider, Ossian.

Complaint for payment of $2,531.27 filed by Mariner Finance, Fort Wayne, against Quinton Baller, Craigville.

Complaint for payment of $1,129.80 filed by Communitywide Federal Credit Union, South Bend, against David L. Aschliman, rural Bluffton.

Complaint for payment of $803.56 filed by LVNV Funding, Grand Rapids, Mich., against Herbert Covey, Bluffton.

File Reports

• Barkley for Ossian, Joshua W. Barkley, Ossian, Republican for Ossian Town Council.

For the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending April 8, the committee started the reporting period with no cash on hand, showed no contributions or receipts, no expenditures, and ended the reporting period with no cash on hand.

The committee owed no debt.

• Kyle Hunt for Harrison Townaship Trustee, Kyle Hunt, Bluffton, Republican for Harrison Township Trustee.

For the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending April 8, the committee started the reporting period with no cash on hand, showed no contributions or receipts, no expenditures, and ended the reporting period with no cash on hand.

The committee owed no debt.

• Colin Andrews for Prosecutor, Colin Zachary Andrews, Bluffton, Republican for Wells County Prosecuting Attorney.

For the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending April 8, the committee showed $2,140 in cash on hand at the beginning of the reporting period, received $750 in itemized contributions and receipts, no unitemized contributions or receipts, made no itemized expenditures and made $8 in unitemized expenditures.

The committee ended the reporting period with $2,882 in cash on hand.

The lone itemized contribution for $750 was from Andrews and Crell P.C., Bluffton, The candidate himself is the Andrews in the name of the lawfirm.

• Brandon Harnish for Wells County, Brandon Harnish, Bluffton, Republican for Wells County Council District 4.

For the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending April 8, the committee showed no cash on hand at the beginning of the reporting period, $7,909.08 in itemized contributions and receipts, $425.48 in unitemized contributions and receipts, and ended the reporting period with $8,334.56 in total contributions and receipts. The committee liasted $562.22 in itemized expenditures, no unitemized expenditures, and ended the reporting period with $7,772.34.

Itemized contributions were from: Roger Mussleman, Berne, $520.51; Sam Dedrick, rural Bluffton, $500; Jefferson Shreve, Indianapolis, $500; Rob Troxel, Fort Wayne, $500; Michael VanOver, rural Warren, $500; Jason Schindler, Markle, $500; Jonathan Aschliman, Indianapolis, $500; Jay Allardt, Muncie, $260.25; Brett Lindell, Inlet Beach, Fla., $250; Matt Yergler, Bluffton, $250; Kent Gerber, Ossian, $250; Diane Humphrey, rural Bluffton, $200; Brandon Harnish, Bluffton, $503.64; Paul Lagemann, Fort Wayne, $150; Shane Walters, Wabash, $104.10; Deb Rapp, Wabash, $104.10; Mitchel Harnish, rural Bluffton, $104.10; Norman Bishop, Panama City, Fla., $103.06; Todd Gerber, Bluffton, $100; Robert Vanderkolk, Bluffton, $100.

Marty Grover, Bluffton, $100; Blake Poindexter, rural Bluffton, $100; Rick Elwell, Bluffton, $100; Ron and Lee Ann Harnish, rural Bluffton, $100; Angel and Pam Bermudez, Bluffton, $100; Sahara Wall, Bluffton, $72.55; Lana Keesling, Fort Wayne, $52.05; Taylor Graham, rural Bluffton, $52.05; Drew Chaplin, rural Bluffton, $50; Landon Porter, Fort Wayne, $50; Mark Vanderkolk, Bluffton, $50; Rinda Harnish, rural Bluffton, $50; Kevin and Sara Beaty, rural Bluffton, $50; Stephen Vanderkolk, Bluffton, $30; Nicholas Hankoff, Fort Wayne, $28.03; Sherry Meade, Bluffton, $25; Travis Barnes, Bluffton, $20.82; Chase Fiechter, rural Bluffton, $20.82; Seth Whicker, Uniondale, $20; Paul and Jean Mitchelson, Huntington, $20; Tanner Simpson, rural Warren, $20; Josh Hunt, Bluffton, $200; and Hoosiers for Holdman, Ossian, $500.

Itemized expenditures were to: the candidate himself, $404.64 for office supplies; First Merchants Bank, Bluffton, $12.99 for a book of checks and bank fees; and WinRed.com $144.59 for payment processing.