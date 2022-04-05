NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON REESTABLISHING CUMULATIVE CAPITAL

DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the Town of Zanesville, Allen & Wells County, Indiana, that the Town Council will consider at 17736 N Wayne St, Zanesville, IN 46799 at 6:30 o’clock pm on April 19, 2022, the reestablishment of a cumulative capital development fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-15.5 for the purposes as follows:

For all uses as set

out in IC 36-9-15.5

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0500 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2023. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposal for reestablishment of the cumulative capital development fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the cumulative fund by the Town Council, the Town of Zanesville will publish a Notice of Adoption. Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 50 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated April 5, 2022

Julie Christian,

Zanesville Clerk-Treasurer

