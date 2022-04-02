Jerry F. Briner, 82, of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 17, 2022, at his home, with his family around him.

Jerome Frank Briner was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Wabash, to Corvin Briner and Oma Greenawalt Briner of Bluffton. He is a former resident of Uniondale and Bluffton.

He married Joyce Thomas April 25, 1964, in Fort Wayne. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Lee Briner of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Cynthia (Jason) Arp; two granddaughters; and a sister, Janice Head of Gold Canyon, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Briner.

Calling will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Headwaters Church, 2000 N. Wells St. in Fort Wayne. A celebration of life service will follow at noon at the church.

The Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home of Fort Wayne was in charge of arrangements.

