Donna K. Walker Freds, 79, of Wells County, passed away April 24, 2022 at her residence in Markle after a battle with cancer.

Donna was a graduate of Ossian High School. She was a homemaker but also worked at Peyton’s in Bluffton for several years.

She enjoyed baking, playing the organ and piano and spending time with her family and friends. Donna was also passionate about angels and her dog, Angel. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and play jokes on her “baby brother,” even when he was no longer a baby, and was known for her generosity.

Donna was born Oct. 25, 1942 in Fairbury, Ill., to Lewis and Juanita Walker. She was united in marriage to John Freds on Oct. 21, 1961.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Freds of Markle; two sons, Dan (Jennifer) Freds of Huntington County and David (Jeff) Freds of Lafayette, Ind.; a daughter, Melissa Small of Wells County; a brother, Gary Walker of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Robert (Darci) Freds, Kara (Tim) Zeese, Ian (Hanna) Freds, Julianna Small, and Elizabeth Small; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gay Huffman; a brother, Donald Walker; and a grandson, Michael Small.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Sparks Cemetery in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

