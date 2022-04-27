Alice “Marie” Walden, 88, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born on Friday, Jan. 26, 1934, in Wells County. She married William T. “Bud” Walden on Saturday, Sept. 23, 1950, in Bluffton.

Marie was a graduate of Jackson Township School in Wells County. She was a resident of Wells County most of her life. She had worked for Corning Glass and was accountant and bookkeeper for the Walden Family Business, and in most recent years was a homemaker. Marie enjoyed listening to country music, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family especially during the holidays.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, James T. (Darlene) Walden of Poneto, Ted L. (Vicki) Walden of Montpelier, and Randy G. Walden of Decatur; daughters, Sharon K. (Bill) Gaskill of Angola, Brenda L. Buzzard (Jack) Ahern of Montpelier, Pamela S. (George) Doty of Angola, and Vickie M. (Darwin) Bennett of Liberty Center; sister, Mary (Dorsey) Price of Poneto; sister-in-law, Stella Earhart of Montpelier; 35 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Earhart; mother, Susan Dorothy (Brenneman) Earhart; husband, William T. “Bud” Walden; and brothers, Orva Earhart, Ernest Earhart, and Earl Earhart.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Friday, April 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, with Norm Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Poneto.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

