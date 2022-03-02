Vernon R. Gerber, 95, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 28, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Vernon was born in Wells County on Nov. 1, 1926, to Eli R. and Rose E. (Schwartz) Gerber. He married Dorothy A. Moser in Bluffton on June 20, 1948. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 1974.

After graduating from Lancaster Central High School in 1944, Vernon went to work for his dad at the Airplane gas station in Bluffton. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII, serving from 1945 to 1947. After the war, Vernon worked at Gerber Furniture for a while and then eventually spent most of his career as a commodities broker until he retired.

Vernon was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He had a passion for music and enjoyed spending time in God’s Word. He will be remembered as someone with a warm personality, who was friendly and enjoyed getting to know people. Above anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca (Al) Pfister and Rachel (Jim) Isch, both of Bluffton; a son, Vincent (Susan) Gerber of Craigville; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren (and three on the way); three great-great grandsons; a brother, Tillman (Betty) Gerber of Bluffton; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Gerber and Julia Gerber, both of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Vernon was preceded in death by a great-great granddaughter, Faith Marie Kaehr; three brothers, Wendell, Robert, and Victor Gerber; and two sisters, Audrey Paxson and Lucille Steffen-Clark.

Public visitation will be Friday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by private family services at the funeral home, officiated by Vince Pfister and Dan Pfister. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of floral gifts and tributes, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund or Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com