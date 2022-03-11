NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-22-0004-SS
Sale Date & Time of Sale 4/13/2022 at 2:00 PM
Cause Number 90C01-2108-MF-000004
Judgment to be Satisfied $127,547.42
Plaintiff Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust
Defendant VERLIS WAYNE MARKLEY, DECEASED; ET AL
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714 the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:
Lot Numbered 106 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Townley and Silver’s South Addition to the Town, now city, of Bluffton, Wells County. Indiana.
Commonly known as: 122 West Wiley Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714-2527
State Parcel Number: 90-08-04-516-058.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.
Scott Holliday,
Sheriff of Wells County
Township HARRISON TOWNSHIP
Common Street Address 122 West Wiley Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714-2527
Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-08-04-516-058.000-004
Attorney Brian C. Berger
Attorney Number
Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC
Contact Number (219) 736-5579
Contact Email sales@codilis.com
Atty File Number 15-21-01332
The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.
PLEASE SERVE:
PERSONAL or
COPY
Kevin Markley, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
122 West Wiley Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
122 West Wiley Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Mike Markley, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
122 West Wiley Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Judy A. Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
c/o Wells County Jail
1615 West Western Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Ashlyn Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
1227 West South Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
Kiera Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
3193 West Market Street
Liberty Center, IN 46766
Bria Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
5807 North Sugar
Uniondale, IN 46791
Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
122 West Wiley Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased
122 West Wiley Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
