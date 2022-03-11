NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriffs Sale File Number 90-22-0004-SS

Sale Date & Time of Sale 4/13/2022 at 2:00 PM

Cause Number 90C01-2108-MF-000004

Judgment to be Satisfied $127,547.42

Plaintiff Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust

Defendant VERLIS WAYNE MARKLEY, DECEASED; ET AL

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Courthouse, 102 W. Market St., 1st Fl., Bluffton, IN 46714 the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lot Numbered 106 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Townley and Silver’s South Addition to the Town, now city, of Bluffton, Wells County. Indiana.

Commonly known as: 122 West Wiley Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714-2527

State Parcel Number: 90-08-04-516-058.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township HARRISON TOWNSHIP

Common Street Address 122 West Wiley Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714-2527

Parcel Number Property Tax ID: 90-08-04-516-058.000-004

Attorney Brian C. Berger

Attorney Number

Law Firm Codilis Law, LLC

Contact Number (219) 736-5579

Contact Email sales@codilis.com

Atty File Number 15-21-01332

The Sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

PERSONAL or

COPY

Kevin Markley, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

122 West Wiley Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

122 West Wiley Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Mike Markley, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

122 West Wiley Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Judy A. Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

c/o Wells County Jail

1615 West Western Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Ashlyn Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

1227 West South Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Kiera Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

3193 West Market Street

Liberty Center, IN 46766

Bria Graham, Heir of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

5807 North Sugar

Uniondale, IN 46791

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Shannon Graham, Deceased, Heir of Debra Graham, Deceased, Heir of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

122 West Wiley Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Winnie T. Markley, Deceased

122 West Wiley Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

