NORWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

ADDITION & RENOVATIONS

MASONRY CMU BLOCK & BRICK – MATERIAL

SUPPLY ONLY

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Northern Wells Community Schools (the “Owner”) will receive sealed bids for the NORWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL – ADDITIONS & RENOVATIONS – MASONRY CMU BLOCK & BRICK – MATERIAL SUPPLY ONLY.

This project is being delivered via the CMc (Construction Manager as Constructor) method in accordance with Indiana Code 5-32. The Construction Manager for this project will be Weigand Construction Co., Inc., 7808 Honeywell Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

Trade contractor bids will be accepted at the Northern Wells Community Schools, Existing Maintenance Building, 1100 US-224, OSSIAN, IN 46777, until 11:00 AM (local time), on March 29, 2022. Bids received prior to 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022, must be mailed and/or delivered to Northern Wells Community Schools, 1100 US-224, Ossian, IN 46777. Bids will be opened and read aloud at 11:00 AM at the Northern Wells Community Schools Existing Maintenance Building, 1100 US-224, Ossian, IN 46777.

All bidding and construction shall be in accordance with construction documents prepared by Schmidt Associates dated January 4, 2022. Bidders desiring digital access to documents shall email Ryan Lough of Weigand Construction at rlough@weigandconstruction.com to receive digital access to the bidding documents at no cost. Bidders desiring printed documents shall pay for the cost of printing, shipping, and handling.

Successful bidders shall enter into a Purchase Order with Weigand Construction Co., Inc. as the Construction Manger as Constructor for the Owner.

The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder complying with the conditions for bidding, provided the bid is reasonable and it is to the best interest of the Owner to accept it. The Owner reserves the right to reject the bid of any or all bidder in accordance with Indiana Code 36-1-12.

Bids may be hand delivered and/or delivered by delivery service at the locations listed above. Bids not reaching said location by 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022 will be returned unopened to the original bidder.

nb 3/15, 3/22

hspaxlp