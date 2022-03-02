DES. # 1800051

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PLANNED IMPROVEMENT

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is planning to proceed with project DES 1800051, a bridge replacement project on SR 3, over Prairie Creek, 2.46 miles north of SR 18 in Wells County. The need for this project is due to the deteriorated conditions of the existing bridge’s superstructure and substructure.

The purpose of this project is to have a hydraulically adequate and structurally sufficient long-term asset. The project involves the replacement of the existing bridge with a 90 foot long, single span prestressed concrete girder bridge. The new structure will include 11 foot wide travel lanes along with 6 foot wide shoulders. Guardrail runs will be updated to current standards in all the quadrants. Construction of the project may require approximately 0.68 acre of new permanent right-of-way and no temporary right-of-way. No residential or commercial relocations are anticipated.

The Maintenance of Traffic for the project will require the closing of SR 3 during construction. The official detour route will be signed to maintain traffic. The official detour is expected to be in place no more than 9 months. The official detour route will use SR 18, SR 5 and SR 218.

This project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion Level 2 Environmental Document. No significant adverse impacts to the human and natural environment were found during the creation of this document. For stream impacts to Prairie Creek, an unnamed tributary to Prairie Creek, and impacts to two wetlands, a Section 404 Regional General Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a Section 401 Water Quality Certification from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) will be required. Total disturbed area will be 1.5 acres, therefore requiring an IDEM Rule 5 Storm Water Runoff Permit.

All interested parties are hereby notified of the availability of the environmental document for inspection and the preliminary design plans for viewing at the following locations:

1. INDOT Fort Wayne District Website – https://www.in.gov/indot/2703.htm

2. Wells County Public Library – Bluffton Branch, 200 W. Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 (Face masks recommended)

3. Montpelier Harrison Township Public Library – 301 S Main St., Montpelier, IN 47359 (Face masks recommended)

INDOT is offering the public the opportunity to request a public hearing be held. All interested persons may request a public hearing, or express their concerns, by submitting comments to the attention of Kirk Roth, 800-291-8242 or kroth@corradino.com on or before March 17, 2022. If a hearing is determined to be in the best interest of the public, additional notification will be prepared, and the public notified. Otherwise, any comments or materials received will be considered in the decision-making process.

Persons with limited internet access may request project information be mailed. Please contact Kirk Roth, 800-291-8242 or kroth@corradino.com.

In accordance with the “Americans with Disabilities Act”, if you have a disability for which INDOT needs to provide accessibility to the above documents such as interpreters or readers, please contact Kirk Roth, 800-291-8242 or kroth@corradino.com.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Public Involvement Policies and Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on July 7, 2021.

nb 3/2, 3/9

hspaxlp