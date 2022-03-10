Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of March, 2022, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Isaac & Megan Stoller, 2377 N SpruceDr., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: S-1

Proposed Variance: to reduce front yard setback from 70’ to 69’ for a garage addition.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2377 Nspruce Dr., Bluffton, Indiana, 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Lot 52 in North Oaks Addition in the SE quarter of Section 27 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 4th day of March, 2022

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 3/10

hspaxlp